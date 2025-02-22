Aaqib Javed Defends Pakistan's Bowlers Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match

Dubai: As the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy draws near, Pakistan's head coach, Aaqib Javed, addressed the media. Speaking ahead of the crucial match against India, which is set to take place in Dubai, Javed defended his bowlers while emphasizing the need for improved conditioning in modern-day cricket.

Pakistan's fast bowlers have been criticized for conceding high runs in recent matches, leading to concerns about their effectiveness in crunch moments. When questioned about the team's struggles in the deathovers, Javed provided a pragmatic response.

"See, one thing is that when you see a full match, you focus on the whole match. If there your average score is 320 to 350, then you focus on one or two bowlers. How did they give more than 60 or 70? At times ,you don't get such conditions. What I just said about fitness level - everyone is now realising this everyone has to improve. But I don't think if you concede 80 in one match - it is not the 90's cricket that we used to give 60 and not be able to sleep for 6 months. Now this game is fast, if we make 350 runs, then it's possible that you give away 70-80 runs. But, the game tomorrow will be different. We cannot see that he has given 80 runs, now what to do with him. Every game starts differently and finishes differently," Javed explained.

The head coach also dismissed comparisons to past eras, stating that cricket has evolved significantly, making high-scoring games common.

Javed was also asked about Pakistan's approach to the game, with critics arguing that the team has failed to evolve with the modern era, particularly in T20 cricket. Aaqib acknowledged the challenges while reinforcing the importance of adaptability.

"See, it's all a matter of thinking and how you think, how you create an environment. Now, we have to see whether this ground or pitch is like that which is being played on in Pakistan or if is it a little different. We will play in that way, as per the pitch, the conditions, and the team.

You don't have to start playing T20 style in one-day matches. The challenge is, if you ask me, 50 over cricket has become more challenging. After 35-40 overs, the game has to be improved, you have to improve your fitness level," he said.

Javed further emphasized how different formats require different levels of endurance.

"If you focus on T20 matches the entire year - you don't go over the 30 overs. Even after 20 overs, you have to stay for 30 overs more. So, I think fitness is the biggest challenge. There is Test cricket, you play for 2 hours, then you have a lunch break, then 2 hours and then a tea break. In this - you have to be on the ground for 3.5 hours and sometimes more. You have to be focused. It's a fast game. I think fitness is the key," he concluded.

With the stage set for a thrilling contest, Pakistan will need to address their shortcomings to stand a chance against a strong Indian side. (ANI)