2nd ODI: Zimbabwe Opt to Bowl First Against Afghanistan at Harare - Full Match Update

Harare: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Earlier, the first match of the ODI series was abandoned due to rain where the hosts struggled while batting. The Zimbabwe Cricket Team lost their five wickets in just 9.2 overs where they were able to score only 44 runs.

Zimbabwe have continued to struggle with the bat in this tour and already has a fair share of ideas about what these Afghan boys are capable of. They got away in the first game but to get a result, they really have to step up with the bat.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Saturday, December 21 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Squads:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Naveed Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)