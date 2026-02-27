'Cricket was never the plan': Jitesh Sharma opens up on his unplanned journey

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has opened up about his unconventional journey into professional cricket, revealing that the sport was never part of his original life plan and that a chance decision at school trials set him on the path to international cricket.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, Jitesh traced his journey from manifesting dreams of joining the Indian Armed Forces to becoming one of the Indian Premier League’s trusted finishers.

Jitesh revealed that his entry into cricket was purely accidental, driven by a state government incentive rather than ambition. “Growing up, cricket was never part of the plan. I always wanted to go into defence. I was very fascinated and fond of the Army, Air Force. It was a state government rule, offering students 25 extra marks for representing their state in sport, that nudged a few of my friends and me into attending school trials. Spotting only one name listed under the wicketkeeper column, I picked up the gloves on the spot. At that moment, I wore those gloves for the first time. And it came naturally to me,” he recalled.

Reflecting on the mentors who played a defining role in his development, the Indian cricketer credited local coach Pritam Gandhi and senior India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for shaping both his mindset and skills.

“I think in the beginning, it was Pritam Gandhi, who was the local coach, who played a very big role in my life, because he was ahead of his time. He told me that I have to evolve. Because the place from where I belong it’s a typical red ball cricket environment here. Elbow, shoulders, head and everything. That time was very crucial in my life, I feel. And after that, I met Dinesh Kartik. I think these two people played a huge role in my life.” Jitesh recalled.

Speaking candidly about his strengths and weaknesses, Jitesh highlighted his constant desire to learn as both a virtue and a potential drawback. “My biggest strength is that I always ask for new things. I’m always ready to learn. I’m not stubborn about it. And that same quality is my weakness. Sometimes in the process of learning, I cross that line. Sometimes you should know that this is enough. You can do much better in this skill, also. Sometimes I push myself so much that I cross the line,” added Jitesh Sharma.

Jitesh also spoke about his growth during his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he believes the management’s backing unlocked his fighting instinct.

“The fighting instinct was always there; it was the franchise’s belief in me that gave it room to flourish. I had the skill, but before RCB, no one had faith in me. In RCB, the management spoke about it and showed belief. Sometimes, one statement that you can do and we’ve got your back is enough for a cricketer. That changed everything,” he said.

Jitesh also revealed the mindset that allows him to thrive under pressure in high-stakes situations.

“I always want to create something magical. I always visualise playing such innings in my life. I’m that kind of person, but at the same time, I believe in staying present and focusing on my breathing. I look at the scoreboard and assess what’s required and what’s not. I keep calculating the situation.

“Being yourself really helps in handling pressure. When you focus on your own strengths, what shot is needed at that moment, which bowler is operating and stay locked into those details, the pressure automatically fades away.”

Jitesh was excluded from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, and the batter will now play for the champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

