Cricket icons set to return to spotlight in World Championship of Legends

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Cricket’s greatest icons Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Brett Lee are set to return to the spotlight in the World Championship of Legends - a premier T20 tournament uniting global legends for an unmissable showdown from July 18 to August 2, across four iconic venues in the United Kingdom.

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the WCL is more than just a tournament - it’s a tribute to the game’s golden era.

This season features an all-star line-up: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard and more.

Harshit Tomar, founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, shared, “WCL is where nostalgia meets world-class competition. It’s an honour to bring these legends back to the field and reignite the passion of fans across generations. This season will be unforgettable.”

The World Championship of Legends features iconic teams representing the most storied cricketing nations: Australia Champions, England Champions, India Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Pakistan Champions.

Each team is composed of revered former international players – true cricket legends who carry their nation’s legacy into this elite league.

Fans across India can tune in Live on Star Sports and FanCode for daily double headers at 5 pm and 9 pm IST.

Full schedule for WCL 2025:

July 18: England Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Edgbaston (Birmingham)

July 19: West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, Edgbaston (Birmingham)

July 19: England Champions vs Australia Champions, Edgbaston (Birmingham)

July 20: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Edgbaston (Birmingham)

July 22: India Champions vs South Africa Champions, County Ground (Northampton)

July 22: England Champions vs West Indies Champions, County Ground (Northampton)

July 23: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, County Ground (Northampton)

July 24: England Champions vs South Africa Champions, Grace Road (Leicester)

July 25: Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, Grace Road (Leicester)

July 26: India Champions vs Australia Champions, Headingley (Leeds)

July 26: Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, Headingley (Leeds)

July 27: South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, Headingley (Leeds)

July 27: India Champions vs England Champions, Headingley (Leeds)

July 29: Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Grace Road (Leicester)

July 29: India Champions vs West Indies Champions, Grace Road (Leicester)

July 31: 1st Semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 31: 2nd Semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingham

August 2: Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham

