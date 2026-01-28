Cricket fever grips Thiruvananthapuram on eve of arrival of India, New Zealand teams

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) Kerala's capital city has slipped into full cricket mode as the Indian and New Zealand teams arrive here on Wednesday, ahead of the fifth T20 International match, a high-stakes contest that has generated enormous buzz among fans.

The match, scheduled for Saturday evening at the Greenfield International Stadium, is being seen as a crucial dress rehearsal in the build-up to the upcoming World Cup.

Both teams are expected to land around 5 p.m. on a special chartered flight and will be formally received by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) officials.

Following the reception, the players will be escorted to their hotels amid tight security arrangements.

The Indian cricket team will be staying at the Leela Raviz in Kovalam, while the New Zealand squad will be accommodated at the Hyatt Regency.

The anticipation surrounding the match has been amplified by the presence of local favourite Sanju Samson, whose return to his home ground has sparked palpable excitement across the city.

From social media chatter to banners near the stadium, fans are hopeful that the Kerala batter will feature in the playing eleven, adding an emotional edge to the contest.

Security has been significantly ramped up at key locations, including the airport, team hotels and the stadium precinct, with police deploying additional personnel to manage crowds and ensure smooth movement.

Traffic regulations and crowd-control measures are also being fine-tuned as match day approaches.

The Greenfield Stadium, which has hosted several marquee international fixtures in recent years, is once again in the spotlight.

Officials say pitch preparation, spectator facilities and logistical arrangements have been completed, with multiple agencies working in coordination to deliver a seamless event.

But the nearly 40,000 strong crowd will be waiting to hear if local boy Sanju Samson, who is having a poor run, is in the team and more importantly all eyes will be if he is playing in the fourth match starting later on Wednesday.

As the teams arrive and final preparations fall into place, Thiruvananthapuram is bracing for a weekend drenched in cricketing fervour.

--IANS

sg/khz