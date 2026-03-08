'Cricket can wait, Ricky Martin first': Millennials storm T20 World Cup final for pop icon

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Hours before the first ball is bowled in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, the atmosphere outside the Narendra Modi Stadium is already electric, and not just because India are set to face New Zealand. For many millennials streaming into the world’s largest cricket stadium on Sunday, the biggest attraction isn’t only the cricket finale but also the chance to watch their childhood pop hero Ricky Martin perform live.

Clusters of excited fans could be heard humming Livin’ la Vida Loca as they waited to enter the stadium, some admitting that the closing ceremony performance by the global pop superstar was reason enough to grab a ticket.

“We just came here to see Ricky. He has been our star since childhood,” a group of fans told IANS with excitement. “We are millennials — we love cricket, but we also love Ricky,” another fan added.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final promises to be a spectacular fusion of sport and music, with global pop icon Ricky Martin headlining the closing ceremony alongside popular Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.

Blending international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music, the ceremony will feature large-scale performances from the three renowned artists before co-hosts India take on New Zealand in the tournament’s blockbuster finale.

A two-time Grammy Award winner and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner, Ricky Martin will bring his signature stadium energy to Ahmedabad. Known for global hits such as Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), Martin has defined stadium pop performances for decades and now adds the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his list of iconic venues.

Earlier, Martin expressed his excitement about performing at the tournament’s grand closing ceremony.

“Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion,” Martin said. “It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world.”

The gates at the Narendra Modi Stadium opened at 3:30 PM (IST), with the closing ceremony performances set to begin at 5:30 pm IST ahead of the much-anticipated final at 7:00 PM (IST).

With a packed stadium expected and millions watching across the globe, the closing ceremony is set to deliver a dazzling cultural celebration before cricket’s biggest T20 event reaches its dramatic climax.

