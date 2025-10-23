Consistency matters more than strike rate, she proved it, says Pratika Rawal’s childhood coach Shravan Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) India batter Pratika Rawal’s childhood coach Shravan Kumar, who has also coached Ishant Sharma and Harshit Rana in their careers, praised the youngster for her performances for the Women in Blue after she scored a magnificent century against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup on Thursday.

In what was a crucial do-or-die encounter of the Women’s World Cup against the White Ferns, Rawal delivered a brilliant performance with the bat and went on to score her maiden World Cup ton.

Walking out to open the innings, Rawal and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shared a massive 212-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal. The 25-year-old then contributed 35 runs in her 76-run second-wicket partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues before walking back to the hut.

Rawal finished her innings with 122 runs off 134 deliveries, giving India a significant boost on the scoreboard thanks to centuries from the opening pair. Her well-crafted knock included 13 fours and two sixes at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Shravan Kumar was elated after seeing his disciple excel on the global stage, praising Rawal for delivering a commanding century amid criticism from experts and coaches alike.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kumar commended Rawal’s consistent outings with the bat, saying, “She had been playing consistently. Many had been critical of her for her scoring rate, saying her strike rate was low, even the coach. But more than strike rate, the consistency with which she has scored matters more. And her strike rate isn't even that low,”

“A player doesn't need to perform in the same way every time. Not everyone can play like Virender Sehwag or Smriti Mandhana. Pratika is doing well. There was never an issue; she had been doing well, is a good player, and has proved it now,” he added.

Kumar also recalled the time when Rawal entered his academy as a young child, eager to play and learn. He mentioned that the Delhi cricketer only became serious once she reached college, but had been a talented cricketer from the start.

“She was great as a student. She was the first girl I ever coached, having primarily coached men. My academy was just below her house, and she used to drop by to play, and we never refused her. She was a kid when she first came by, and she kept playing. The sincerity factor developed in her much later, when she started college. While she had been playing for Delhi since school level, U-19, etc., the sincerity and focus to do something in the game and prove a point came at a later stage. She's been talented from the beginning,” he said.

When asked what message he’d like to share with Pratika as she and her team hunt for a place in the semifinals, Kumar said, “We will surely qualify for the semifinals. Chasing this total will be difficult for New Zealand, not a cakewalk. But I hope India plays in the final. That's the minimum expectation. I wish for Pratika to do well, like she has been, and keep performing and scoring consistently so that she makes herself proud and brings name and fame for the nation, so that I, too, get a little bit of fame (laughs).”

The seasoned coach also revealed that he doesn’t charge a single penny from female students in his academy for coaching or training. He expressed gratitude to the almighty and thanked God for giving him the strength and ability he tries to pass on.

“Pratika is my third female student to represent India after Simran Bahadur and Priya Mishra. I don't charge any fee for coaching girls. I've been training female cricketers for the last 15 years, whereas I've coached male cricketers for 50 years and counting, and I have never charged any money from the girls. I'm currently coaching around 30 girls in Delhi. God has been grateful. He gives me strength and ability, which I try to pass forward. So I just wish the best for all.”

