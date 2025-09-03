Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh ready for second MMA competition in Poland

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Fit India Icon and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh has announced his highly anticipated return to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), confirming his participation in the upcoming international tournament in Poland in the 83-90 kg category.

The 40-year-old athlete, who is the world's first fighter to compete in MMA at the age of 40 and made history by becoming the first Indian male wrestler to win an international MMA fight, continues his mission to break age-related stereotypes in professional combat sports.

Singh's MMA debut at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, where he achieved victory against a Pakistani fighter in just 90 seconds, established him among the elite group of fighters worldwide who have successfully transitioned to MMA in their late thirties and beyond. His achievement proves that athletic excellence has no age limit.

"Age is just a number when your soul refuses to give up," Singh said during his training preparations. "When I stepped into that octagon in Georgia at 40, fighting against a fighter 17 years younger than me, I wasn't just fighting for myself – I was fighting to show every dreamer in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that their time is still ahead. This Poland tournament is my second chapter, not the final one."

The journey of the Rohtak-born athlete resonates deeply with athletes across generations. Singh's transformation from wheelchair dependency due to early diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis to international MMA success reflects the true spirit of the Fit India movement, which he proudly represents.

"My vegetarian lifestyle is not a limitation – it's my superpower," Singh explained, addressing misconceptions about plant-based nutrition in combat sports.

"Every lentil, every vegetable, every morning's ghee and ashwagandha not only powers my muscles but also fuels my mission to prove that Indian traditions can dominate on the world stage."

Singh's upcoming Poland MMA competition represents far more than personal achievement; it's a beacon for the global sports community. His story particularly touches the hearts of young athletes who often feel pressured to achieve success by arbitrary age deadlines.

"I meet 25-year-olds who think their athletic dreams are over because they haven't become 'successful' yet. I want them to see me at 40, stepping into that cage in Poland, and understand that their journey is just beginning," Singh shared. "Whether you're an aspiring wrestler in Punjab, a boxer in Mumbai, or an MMA enthusiast anywhere in the world, remember – your calling has no expiration date."

The Commonwealth Champion's impact extends far beyond Indian borders, inspiring international athletes to reconsider their relationship with age and athletic performance. His vegetarian approach to combat sports nutrition is attracting attention from sports scientists and nutritionists worldwide, challenging traditional meat-centered training regimens.

"When millions of young sports enthusiasts watch me compete in Poland, I want them to see possibility, not limitation," Singh emphasised. "I want that 20-year-old who thinks he's too old to start boxing to step into the gym. I want that 30-year-old dreaming of martial arts to find his dojo. I want every athlete – Indian or international – to understand that excellence doesn't follow anyone else's timeline."

Singh's preparation for Poland includes his distinctive training program that combines traditional Indian wrestling techniques with modern MMA conditioning, all supported by his completely vegetarian diet rich in rotis, seasonal vegetables, and Ayurvedic supplements.

"This isn't just about one person's fight in Poland," Singh concluded. "This is about rewriting the narrative for every athlete who has been told they're too old, too different, or too late. When I step into that octagon, I'll carry the dreams of millions who refuse to accept limitations."

Details of the Poland tournament and Singh's opponent will be announced in the coming weeks. His victory in his historic MMA debut in Georgia, achieved in just 90 seconds, remains the fastest victory recorded by an Indian fighter in the 93 kg division in international competition.

