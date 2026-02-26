CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Kapil Dev discuss vision for international golf infrastructure in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Feb 26 (IANS) In a significant step towards expanding India's golf ecosystem and strengthening sports-led tourism development, Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev, President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), held discussions with Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai on the future growth of golf infrastructure in the state.

Read More

The meeting was also attended by Subodh Kumar Singh, IAS, senior representatives of the Government of Chhattisgarh, and PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl.

The discussions focused on growing golf in Chhattisgarh through a landmark partnership to develop international-standard golf infrastructure in Nava Raipur, with the long-term vision of hosting global tournaments. The interaction reflected a broader recognition of golf not merely as a sport, but as a catalyst for destination branding, hospitality growth, and regional economic development.

A key area of focus was the proposed development of an international championship golf course in Nava Raipur, aligned with global tournament standards. Under the broad framework discussed, the State Government would facilitate land allocation and institutional support, while PGTI would work toward attracting private investment, technical expertise, and international golf partnerships. The long-term objective is to create a venue capable of hosting major professional tournaments, training academies, and golf tourism initiatives.

The meeting also explored the possibility of expanding the region's tournament footprint by bringing more professional golf events to Raipur and the surrounding areas, thereby strengthening Central India's presence in competitive golf.

PGTI leadership highlighted that expanding the tournament opportunities beyond traditional metros can help create new player pathways, encourage youth participation, attract visitors, and support regional economic development through sports tourism.

Another important dimension of the discussion was the exciting prospect of a Nava Raipur franchise in 72 The League, India's newly introduced franchise-based professional golf format. If taken forward, such an initiative could help build a distinctive regional sporting identity, deepen fan engagement, attract corporate participation, and position Chhattisgarh as a forward-looking sporting hub with growing national relevance.

PGTI representatives also underlined that international experience has consistently shown a strong relationship between golf development and tourism growth. Regions that invest in quality golf infrastructure often create wider economic ecosystems around hospitality, real estate, conferences, and international sporting events. In this context, the proposed collaboration aligns with India's broader vision of sports-driven economic growth and the aspiration of Viksit Bharat, where emerging cities play a larger role in national and global sporting networks.

The interaction marks an important step in taking professional golf into new growth markets and deepening collaboration between sports governing bodies and progressive state governments. With institutional support, investment participation, and PGTI's tournament expertise, Nava Raipur is envisioned as a future international golf destination capable of hosting world-class events while making meaningful contributions to tourism, employment, and regional development.

--IANS

bsk/