CM Omar Abdullah congratulates J&K on reaching maiden Ranji Trophy final

Jammu, Feb 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, 16 years after their maiden appearance in premeir domestic tournament.

Jammu and Kashmir have stormed into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final with a six-wicket win over Bengal on day four of their semi-final at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground on Wednesday. Seam-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi once again rose to the occasion, bagging four wickets alongside Sunil Kumar as Bengal folded for 99 in their second innings on day three and tilted the contest in J&K’s favour.

Set a target of 126 to win, J&K chased it down in 34.4 overs, with Vanshaj Sharma and Abdul Samad hitting an unbeaten 43 and 30, respectively.

"It is the success of the entire team, and along with the team, the support staff as well. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I hope that the day is not far when we will begin to see players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team," Abdullah told reporters on Wednesday.

"This landmark achievement reflects the team’s determination, discipline and rising sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir," he also posted on X.

The Chief Minister also congratulated skipper Paras Dogra for becoming the second player in Indian domestic circuit to score 10,000-plus runs in Ranji Trophy and Auqib Nabi for his nine-wicket haul in the semifinal, taking his season's tally to 55 wickets from 16 innings.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also hailed the team's achievement as he posted on X, "Congratulations to the J&K cricket team on their magnificent victory in the Ranji Trophy semi-final! You have etched a new golden chapter in the sporting history of J&K. The entire UT is proud of your extraordinary performance. May you continue this winning momentum and bring glory to J&K," the L-G said.

