Club World Cup: Inter Milan, Monterrey settle for 1-1- draw; Sundowns and River Plate win

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) FC Internazionale Milano and CF Monterrey opened their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaigns with a lively 1-1 draw to share the points at the Rose Bowl outside Los Angeles on Wednesday (IST).

Both teams are two points behind CA River Plate, who were 3-1 winners against Urawa Red Diamonds in Seattle.

Inter applied relentless pressure throughout the first half, but Monterrey took the early lead on captain Sergio Ramos’ 25th-minute goal off a corner kick. The 39-year-old former Real Madrid star rose above Inter center-back Alessandro Bastoni to power his header past goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The UEFA Champions League runners-up produced a much-deserved equaliser in the 42nd minute on a well-worked set piece. Kristjan Asllani perfectly chipped his free-kick over the wall and into space for Carlos Augusto to cross the ball to captain Lautaro Martinez for an easy tap-in.

Monterrey nearly regained the lead in the 64th minute when Sergio Canales’ long-range effort crashed off the left post of Sommer’s goal. In the 77th minute, Martinez could have put Inter ahead after being played into space in the middle of the Monterrey box, but he launched his twisting strike well off target.

Nelson Deossa then nearly won it for the Mexican side in stoppage time, but the substitute pushed his breakaway shot just wide of the goal.

Both teams play their second matches of the tournament on Saturday 21 June. Monterrey meet River Plate at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, while Inter take on Urawa Reds at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Meanwhile, three headed goals saw CA River Plate over the line against Urawa Red Diamonds. Facundo Colidio netted the first before half-time. After the break Sebastian Driussi and Maximiliano Meza added two more to end Japanese hopes of a comeback.

Elsewhere, Mamelodi Sundowns FC surged to the top of Group F after a first-half strike from Iqraam Rayners secured a deserved victory over Ulsan HD to begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in style.

--IANS

bc/