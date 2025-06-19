Club World Cup: Foden inspires Man City's win over Wydad, Juventus thrash Al Ain

Philadelphia, June 19 (IANS) Phil Foden scored the fastest goal of the tournament as Manchester City opened their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a deserved 2-0 Group G win over Wydad AC.

City took the lead inside two minutes when Foden pounced on a loose ball inside the Wydad area, setting the tone for a generally dominant display. Jeremy Doku added a second after firing home from a Foden corner as half-time approached, with the Belgian also going close to a third early in the second 45.

A late red card for Rico Lewis - which appeared harsh - did little to derail City’s march to three points, with an assured performance in sweltering conditions seeing City move top of Group G.

"I'm very happy for the team to start the tournament with a win. It was difficult at times with the heat. They were a top team on the counter-attacks. The tournament is very important, not just for me, but all the players. It is important to get your sharpness now in this big competition," Foden said.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach added, "The first game in the group stages are always the tricky one. We learn from here and the second one will be better. The season will be a long one, but it is important to be here."

The top two teams in Group G will qualify for the knockout stages, with the Man City set to play Al Ain and Juventus June 22 and June 26, respectively.

Meanwhile, Juventus FC made a loud opening statement at the FIFA Club World Cup with a 5-0 victory against Al Ain FC at Audi Field.

Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao both recorded braces as Juve displayed their quality in an impressive victory against Al Ain.

With USA international Weston McKennie wearing the captain's armband, the Italian giants put the game away in the first half by scoring four goals, two by Randal Kolo Muani. Francisco Conceicao also recorded a brace for Juventus, who sit atop Group G over Manchester City, who were 2-0 winners against Wydad AC.

Kolo Muani struck first in the 11th minute, rising high in the box to power a header past goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The French international closed Juventus' dominant first half in stoppage time, using his speed and power to shed his marker and beat Patricio for a 4-0 half-time advantage.

Conceicao was just as impressive in showcasing his goal-scoring ability. The Portuguese winger dribbled his way past Al Ain defenders on both of his strikes, first smashing a bouncing shot over Patricio's outstretched left hand for a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute and then finding the net with a left-footed shot in the 58th minute for a 5-0 margin.

Yassine Bounou saved a late penalty as Al Hilal earned an unexpected but deserved draw with Real Madrid C.F. in their FIFA Club World Cup™ curtain-raiser at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In another match, FC Salzburg beat CF Pachuca 2-1 in Cincinnati to move top of Group H.

