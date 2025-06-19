Club WC: 'We couldn't find a balance in first half', says Alonso after draw with Al Hilal

Miami, June 19 (IANS) After Real Madrid's opening game at the Club World Cup 2025 against Al Hilal ended in a stalemate, head coach Xabi Alonso reflected on the match outcome and admitted that his side "couldn't find a balance" and was "lacking in several areas in the first period" both with and without the ball.

Miami, June 19 (IANS) After Real Madrid's opening game at the Club World Cup 2025 against Al Hilal ended in a stalemate, head coach Xabi Alonso reflected on the match outcome and admitted that his side "couldn't find a balance" and was "lacking in several areas in the first period" both with and without the ball.Al Hilal came from behind to draw with Real Madrid in their FIFA Club World Cup opener in Miami, with Yassine Bounou saving a late Federico Valverde penalty. Both goals came in the closing stages of the first half.

Gonzalo Garcia put Madrid ahead with 34 minutes gone, rounding off a fine team move. Ruben Neves then converted from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute. In the 90th minute of the clash, Alonso's boys could have taken the points, but Bono did well to keep out Valverde's penalty kick.

"The second half was considerably better than the first. We were lacking in several areas in the first period, both with and without the ball. We were losing the ball too quickly, we couldn't find a balance. They're things we have talked about but we took a while to get to grips with them. I'm pleased with the reaction at half-time," head coach Alonso, who was taking charge of the club for the first time since his appointment last month.

"We managed to give a new look to the game, change the pace a bit and find more guys to bring the right rhythm and control to the play. That helped us get in good positions around the opposition box, adjust our press, and we spent more time near their area. This is a process. Everything takes time. The first half wasn't very good but we have to take the positives and look at how we can learn from the negatives," he added.

The game also saw debuts for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. Speaking about how he would access the duo's debuts, Alonso said, "First I'd like to congratulate them, because this is a big day for them. Making a Real Madrid debut will surely have an impact on them. I'm thrilled because they have that personality and they'll be important players for us. Having them here will give us added quality."

Asked if it was frustrating in the first half not to see things that the team practiced in recent days come off, Alonso said, "It's not frustration. We know this is going to take time. In fact, I saw a reaction in the second half. We started doing better at the things we've spoken about. Everything takes time, it's about repetition until it sinks in."

"We've been together for nine days, barely three training sessions, and this is a process. Of course, we have to get results because this is a competition, but we also want to learn and understand what we want to be," he concluded.

Real Madrid, sitting second in Group H, will next play the Mexican club C.F. Pachuca in their second group game on June 23.

--IANS

bc/ab