Club WC: PSG crush Messi's Miami to enter quarterfinals

Atlanta, June 30 (IANS) After a fully controlled match from start to finish, Paris Saint-Germain claimed a 4-0 victory over Inter Miami CF to book their place in quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Barcola struck the first warning shot in the 4th minute after a pass from Kvaratskhelia, but was denied by Ustari. Just two minutes later, following a free kick on the left edge of the box won by Doue, Vitinha whipped in a cross and Joao Neves executed his signature move, a perfectly placed header to the far post to open the scoring.

After a slick one-two with Barcola, Hakimi saw his shot blocked (21’), Vitinha's strike from 20 metres was dealt with by Ustari (21’) and Kvaratskhelia's rocket from the edge of the box flew just inches wide (24’), as did Ruiz’s attempt (31’). In between, the Georgian winger was also denied from close range by the keeper (28’).

It was ultimately the Ruiz-Barcola duo that made the difference. After winning the ball near Inter’s box, the Frenchman fed the Spaniard, who found Neves on the edge of the area. The Portuguese midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the net to secure a brace (2-0, 39’).

Hakimi sent Doue down the right wing, who crossed into the six-yard box for Ruiz. Tomas Aviles then inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, before Hakimi effectively put the contest to bed on the stroke of half-time.

Inter Miami, with Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi threatening on the break, performed better following the restart, but they failed to trouble goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

The 4-0 scoreline remain unchanged despite further chances for Doué (58’, 70’), Barcola (58’, 69’), and Kvaratskhelia (64’), as well as opportunities for former Parisian Lionel Messi (63’, 80’).

--IANS

bc/