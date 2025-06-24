Club WC: PSG beat Sounders to progress into knockouts as Group B toppers

Seattle, June 24 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 2-0 victory past Seattle Sounders FC to book their place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Goals in each half from Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi secured maximum points for the European champions, who have progressed as Group B winners ahead of second-placed Botafogo.

The Brazilians lost 1-0 to Atletico de Madrid in Monday's other fixture in the section, but still qualified ahead of Diego Simeone's team on goal difference. Seattle exit the competition having lost all three of their fixtures.

Luis Enrique’s men controlled the game from the off, possessing the ball in Seattle’s defensive half. The game didn’t truly come alive until, against the run of play, the Sounders' high press forced an error from Gianluigi Donnarumma. The ball fell to Sounders striker Jesus Ferreira, but the Colombian-born forward fired wide, FIFA reports.

After that, PSG battened down the hatches. They controlled the pitch from back to front and slowly squeezed the resistance out of the valiant home side.

PSG finally broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through a fortuitous deflection off Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian’s back redirected a misguided shot from Vitinha, pushing the ball past Sounders’ keeper Sebastian Frei. After the goal, the game began to open up, with both sides looking to press for a goal before the break.

In the second half, PSG returned to the ascendancy, maintaining the ball and creating half chances in the early minutes.

After a spell in defence, Zaire-Emery collected the ball in midfield and hit a curling ball into the path of Barcola on the left-wing. Barcola took on his defender at speed and, upon entering the box, squared the ball to an onrushing Hakimi on the far side.

The Moroccan international easily slotted home to make it 2-0 for the Parisians.

Sebastian Frei did his best to keep the scoreline respectable, making several key saves in the dying minutes.

PSG returns to action on Sunday, when they will face the runners-up in Group A in Atlanta.

