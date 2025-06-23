Club WC: Man City cruise into knockouts with Al Ain win

Atlanta, June 23 (IANS) Manchester City are through to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 with a game to spare after a resounding 6-0 win over Al Ain on Monday (IST), that also confirms Juventus’ qualification.

Ilkay Gundogan (2), Claudio Echeverri, Erling Haaland, Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki all opened their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 accounts as hopes of knockout-stage football were extinguished for both their outplayed Emirati opponents and City’s opening-game victims, Wydad AC.

Pep Guardiola’s side weren’t always at their sparkling best, but the outcome was never really in doubt from the moment Gundogan gave them an eighth-minute lead. Only the German will know for sure whether the goal was a perfectly judged chip, an attempted cross or, quite possibly, a little of both.

Either way, it settled City nerves and was followed by a goal of unquestionable brilliance. Echeverri became the second Argentinian at this tournament, after Lionel Messi, to score direct from a free-kick, and his superb curling effort was every bit as impressive as at his famous countryman's.

It was a spectacular way for the teenager to notch his first City goal, and he was soon joined on the scoresheet by the club’s most prolific player.

Erling Haaland had gone a close a couple of times and, when Rami Rabia was penalised for a foul on Nathan Ake in first-half stoppage time, he seized his chance, sending the keeper the wrong way with a coolly dispatched penalty.

Guardiola’s side continued to dominate in a one-sided second half, and saw their advantage extended by Gundogan’s second – lofted home after a clever reverse pass from Bernardo Silva – and a smart finish from substitute Oscar Bobb.

Further gloss was added to the scoreline with a minute remaining when Haaland teed up Cherki to rifle home his first goal since joining the club from Lyon.

Gurdiola's men will now turn to Orlando, where an in-form Juventus – who lead the section on goals scored – will offer City stiff resistance in the battle to finish top.

