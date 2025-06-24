Club WC: Inter Miami and Palmeiras share the spoils, both sides qualify for knockouts

Miami, June 24 (IANS) Inter Miami and Palmeiras shared the spoils in a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday (IST) and 1-1 draw saw both sides qualify for the round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Palmeiras snatched away what would have been a perfect early birthday gift for Lionel Messi. Inter Miami CF led the final Group A match for 79 minutes before the Brazilians struck twice in quick succession to secure first place in Group A.

The Herons took the lead against the run of play after Luis Suarez knocked down a long ball at midfield for an onrushing Tadeo Allende. The young Argentinian sprinted clear of Palmeiras’ defenders and coolly finished past Weverton.

Suarez then turned the clock back in the second half, slithering past multiple defenders before firing home with his left to double Inter Miami's advantage.

But with ten minutes to go, substitutes Paulinho and Allan combined with the latter finding the former breaking into the penalty area. Paulinho slotted home in front of the Palmeiras faithful, setting up a nervy final stanza.

With time winding down Palmeiras fired a ball into the box which was poorly cleared and fell perfectly to substitute Mauricio who lashed home from the edge of the box, sending the traveling fans into delirium.

“It was a great game from us, it’s difficult to play against one of the best teams in South America. Maybe at the end we had the game in our hands so the feeling is strange but before the start of the tournament if someone told me we were going to have this kind of performance against these kind of teams I would have signed it.

"It's a historic night for the MLS because we are into the best 16 teams in the world and all the MLS have to be proud of Inter Miami," said Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami head coach.

Inter Miami will face Group B winners and European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Atlanta on Sunday. Palmeiras will take on fellow Brazilian side and CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo on Saturday in Philadelphia.

--IANS

bc/