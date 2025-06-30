Club WC: Bayern beat Flamengo to set up PSG showdown

Miami, June 30 (IANS) Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich sunk Flamengo 4-2 in a Hard Rock Stadium thriller to reach the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals. Vincent Kompany’s team will now take on Paris Saint-Germain for a semifinal place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.

Bayern raced into a two-goal lead, Erick Pulgar inadvertently heading into his own net and Kane’s deflected drive going in off the post. A rasping strike from Gerson halved the deficit, but Leon Goretzka sent the Bavarians in 3-1 up at the break.

Jorginho pulled one back from the spot after Michel Olise had been penalised for handball. As Flamengo went all out for the equaliser, however, Kane killed off their hopes, an exquisite take and immaculate finish sealing victory.

"In the first 20 minutes we were playing well but the intensity of the game was ferocious," Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said.

"I'm thinking, 'Okay, in this heat, against this opponent, is this going to carry on?' To be fair, we grew into the game and I think it was a good game for the fans. We are really happy to go to the next round."

Kompany said his team would prioritize rest before turning its focus to Saturday's clash with PSG in Atlanta.

"The main thing is we have to rest now, recover from this game, use every single day that we've got to rebuild our energy," the former Manchester City defender said.

"What more do you want? Top sides playing each other on the biggest stage. We'll be ready for that."

Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis said, "It's up to us to simply recognize the superiority of our opponent. They are very good, we knew that. At this level, any mistake is fatal. Those who deserved to go through got through."

