“Close isn’t good enough, we want more”: Declan Rice backs Arsenal to ‘go all the way’

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has underlined the squad’s growing maturity, leadership, and belief as the Gunners mount another serious push for the Premier League title, insisting this season could finally be the one they “go all the way.”

Rice, who has emerged as a driving force in midfield, says he is currently enjoying some of the best form of his career.

“I’m feeling as good as I ever have in my game. It took me a couple of games to get fully up to speed at the start of the season, but now, I’ve clicked into gear. I’m performing at a consistently high level. That’s what I want to maintain week in, week out, playing at my peak, being the best player I can be, and helping the team achieve big things,” Declan Rice, speaking on JioHotstar, reflected on his top form as Arsenal’s leading midfielder this season.

With Arsenal locked in another tight title race, Rice also welcomed former Gunners defender Sol Campbell’s prediction that silverware could be heading back to north London.

“It’s really special to hear that! Obviously, Sol is a legend with an incredible career and that Invincible season that’ll never be matched. Thank you to him for those words. I think he’s spot on; we now have more leaders in the group. Martin Ødegaard is our main captain, and he’s incredible, but there’s a strong group behind him too, both behind the scenes and on matchdays. They speak up when needed, constructively, to push everyone forward. That’s a massive difference I’ve seen in my two years here and a real positive as we head into big games.”

Rice pointed to a noticeable shift in mentality within the dressing room this season, highlighting a newfound composure during high-pressure moments.

“I’d say it’s the calmness within the group. We’re taking each game as it comes, not worrying about what others are doing or the noise around us. We’re in a strong position ourselves. If we keep winning, good things will follow. Despite being a young squad, we’ve got a fantastic mentality — focused, composed, with no panic or concern about external opinions. We’re just concentrating on our own game and what the manager asks of us, which has served us well so far.”

Central to that transformation, Rice believes, is the influence of manager Mikel Arteta, whose tactical precision and attention to detail have left a lasting impact on the squad.

“I feel very fortunate to have played under him. He’s still young in his managerial career, but when it’s all said and done, he’ll be recognised as one of the best; judge him at the end when he’s won it all, because he will. Tactically, he’s incredible: his opposition analysis, game preparation, and setups are flawless. On the pitch, I only need to focus on playing; he’s wired the tactics into me like every other player, so we always know exactly what to do. I can’t speak highly enough of him and his assistants — brilliant, hardworking people who genuinely care about the players.”

Rice also credited Arteta’s recruitment strategy and squad-building philosophy for making Arsenal more resilient amid injuries this season.

“He’s built the squad brilliantly; he doesn’t sign players just for their name, but because he sees something special in them that he knows he can develop. The balance and rotation he’s created is perfect. When everyone’s fit, and we still have some injuries, he’ll have a happy headache picking the XI because the quality across the board is incredible. I train with these players every day, and the level is through the roof. He’s very lucky, and so are we to be part of this group.”

Having come close in previous campaigns, Rice insists belief has never wavered within the camp as Arsenal chase a fourth straight season of contention at the top.

“We’ve believed we could get over the line for the last three seasons, honestly. We’ve never entered a campaign doubting our ability to win; we know we’re as good as anyone. That confidence is essential to beat the top teams and their star players. You have to stay at it every week, back your own ability, and pull together. This is our fourth year pushing hard, close isn’t good enough, we want more. One game at a time, we’re in a strong position, so we’ll keep winning and see where it takes us.”

With leadership deepening across the squad and Arteta’s tactical blueprint firmly embedded, Rice’s words reflect a side that believes experience, composure, and consistency could finally turn near-misses into Premier League glory.

