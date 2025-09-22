Chris Lynn signs full season deal with Adelaide Strikers for upcoming BBL

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Big-hitting Australian opener Chris Lynn has signed a full season deal with the Adelaide Strikers, thus confirming his availability for the entirety of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), including the finals.

Lynn, 35, has committed to a fourth straight season with the Strikers, after coming off a blistering finish to the T20 Blast in England, where he hammered an unbeaten 108 off just 51 balls, including 11 sixes, to power Hampshire to victory in their semi-final against Northamptonshire.

"I’m really looking forward to getting back to Adelaide Oval and helping the team go deep into finals this year. We’ve got an exciting squad this season and I can’t wait to see what we can produce when we take to the field on December 17," said Lynn in a statement on Monday.

Lynn, though, is yet to complete a full season with the Strikers. His first two stints were short-term contracts that allowed him to depart early for playing in the ILT20 in the UAE, while a hamstring injury last summer limited him to just seven games and ruled him out of the club’s final two fixtures.

With the ILT20 now rescheduled to early December, more overseas players are expected to be available for the latter stages of the BBL, which is also reflected in Lynn’s intent to play a full and uninterrupted campaign for the Strikers.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris returning to the Strikers as we strive for a deep finals campaign. While his batting exploits speak for themselves, his experience and leadership are equally invaluable to our emerging players within the squad. I think I speak for all Strikers fans in welcoming him back to Adelaide Oval - we can’t wait to see what he can produce in BBL|15,” said head coach Tim Paine.

The Strikers previously added Jason Sangha and Mackenzie Harvey to their squad, following the departures of Jake Weatherald to the Hobart Hurricanes and Brendan Doggett to the Melbourne Renegades.

They will also have services of overseas signing in England all-rounder Jamie Overton, who is set to be available for the BBL season after announcing an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, which effectively rules him out of England’s Ashes plans.

--IANS

nr/bc