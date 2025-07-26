China Open: Satwik-Chirag exit after semis loss

Changzhou, July 26 (IANNS) India’s men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the China Open 2025 after a straight-game defeat to Malaysia’s world No. 2 duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Indian pair, ranked world No. 3, lost 13-21, 17-21 in a 42-minute contest. This was Satwik-Chirag’s third semifinal appearance of the BWF Tour season, following strong runs at the Singapore Open and India Open. The Malaysian duo will now face Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the final.

Satwik and Chirag entered the semifinal after a commanding win over Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the quarterfinals on Friday. They dominated that encounter 21-18, 21-14 in just 40 minutes, showcasing their trademark aggressive style and impeccable coordination. The victory improved their head-to-head record against Sin and Yi to 7-3. In that match, the Indians took charge early, holding their nerves in the first game before pulling away in the second with six straight points from 15-14 to seal the win.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda’s dream run came to an end against Japan’s world No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles quarterfinals on Friday. Unnati, who stunned two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu in the pre-quarterfinals, went down 16-21, 12-21 in 33 minutes. Despite her spirited performance, she struggled to counter Yamaguchi’s relentless pace and precision.

After a close opening game, the Japanese star raced ahead in the second, using her experience to shut down the young Indian’s challenge.

With consistent semifinal appearances, Satwik-Chirag continue to underline their status as one of the world’s top doubles teams, while Unnati’s fearless campaign signals the rise of a promising new talent in Indian badminton.

--IANS

hs/