Chhattisgarh CM arranges funds for softball player Shalu Dahariya to take part in international event

Raipur, June 22 (IANS) The proverb 'where there is a will, there is a way' became a reality for a Chhattisgarh-based Softball woman player Shalu Dahariya, who has been selected in the Indian team for Women's Softball Asia Cup, which will be held in China early next month.

She was thrilled with happiness knowing that she has been included in Indian Women's team for Softball Championship scheduled between July 14 to 20 in China's Xi'an, but still there was uncertainty as her family could not afford the money required for travelling to China.

Shalu, who had started playing Softball since her early age, and has won more than a dozen awards, was upset because her parents could not afford to send her to China.

She needed Rs 1.7 lakh to participate in China, and this amount was not affordable to her parents.

Her father works as a security guard.

However, a phone call she received on Sunday morning, filled Shalu and her parents with joy again.

The phone call she received was from the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who assured Shalu that financial shortage won't be a hurdle now and assured her that she will go to China to participate in Women's Softball Asia Cup.

Talking to Shalu in a video phone call, Chief Minister Sai, said, "Daughter... you are the pride of Chhattisgarh. Don't worry and get ready to leave and participate in Softball Asia Cup in China. The government will pay whatever amount is needed for it. My best wishes to you."

The Chief Minister in statement also said that the Chhattisgarh government is committed to provide all possible help to youths.

"Our government not only encourages daughters to make their career, but also support them at every step," he added.

One hour later, Shalu received another phone call from Janjgir District Collector's office, and she was asked to reach the office.

Upon reaching there, Janjgir District Collector Janmejay Mahobe handed over a cheque of Rs 1.7 lakh to Shalu.

Shalu's family has expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Sai for providing financial support and encouragement.

"We are really thankful to our Chief Minister for his helping hand. We are also happy that he talked to us on phone call. Now, my daughter will live her dream," said Shalu's mother Alka Dahariya.

