Chennaiyin FC name 29-man squad for ISL 2025-26

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have announced a 29-man squad for the Indian Super League 2025-26 season. The Marina Machans will begin their campaign with four consecutive away fixtures, starting with a clash against Mumbai City FC on February 19.

New signings Imran Khan and Alberto Noguera will don the numbers 7 and 14, respectively, this season. Midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer has been handed the 66 shirt, while centre-back Eduardo Kau will wear number 33. Spaniard Inigo Martin is set to lead the line in the iconic number 10 jersey.

There are a few notable changes from last season as well, with Irfan Yadwad switching to number 24. Jitendra Singh has opted for the number 3 shirt, while Lalrinliana Hnamte moves from 22 to 8.

Between the sticks, Chennaiyin enter the season with Mohammad Nawaz, Samik Mitra, and Devansh Dabas offering healthy competition and depth, while the defensive unit blends leadership, athleticism, and versatility across the backline.

The Marina Machans will look to build on a core of key players from last campaign who understand the demands of the league, complemented by fresh additions who bring physical presence and composure in equal measure.

The club’s six foreign professionals add experience and variety across defence and attack, with Daniel Chima Chukwu returning after a campaign in which he made 24 appearances. Irfan, Chennaiyin’s top appearance-maker last season with 25 outings, will once again be central to the side’s attacking thrust, supported by a midfield group that offers creativity, energy, and balance in equal measure.

The squad also reflects Chennaiyin’s continued trust in players developed within the club’s system. Prakadeswaran S and Jahangir Ahmad Shagoo have been promoted to the senior team, while Vivek S retains his place in the first-team setup.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Samik Mitra, Mohammad Nawaz, Devansh Dabas

Defenders: PC Laldinpuia, Elsinho Dias, Ankit Mukherjee, Madar Rao Dessai, Pritam Kotal, Vignesh D, Laldinliana Renthlei, Raj Basfore, Eduardo Kau, Jahangir Ahmad Shagoo

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Mohammed Ali Bemmamer, Jitendra Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Maheson Singh, Klusner Pereira, Y Nitish Kumar Meitei

Forwards: Imran Khan, Inigo Martin, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Vivek S, Prakadeswaran S

