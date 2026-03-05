Chennaiyin FC aim for crucial victory in high-stakes derby clash vs Kerala Blasters

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC aims to secure their first win of the Indian Super League 2026 season in a crucial derby against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, on Saturday.

After earning their first point of the season in the previous match, the Marina Machans aim to build momentum in their final away game of a challenging four-match opening run. Meanwhile, Kerala, still without any points in ISL 2026, will pose a tough challenge before starting a five-game home streak, according to head coach Clifford Miranda.

“They were a little unlucky to come away with nothing from those matches. They had possession, territorial dominance, and created chances. In some games, they missed opportunities until the 93rd or 94th minute, and they were also unlucky to concede a deflected goal. So they are playing well—it’s just that luck hasn’t been on their side. But we are under no illusion, it’s going to be a very, very difficult game,” analysed Miranda in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Matches between Chennaiyin and Kerala have a special intensity, often delivering drama and fireworks over the years. The Marina Machans are one point behind in the head-to-head record and are eager to improve it in this vital early-season match. Miranda recognized the importance of this fixture and emphasized the need to stay focused on the team’s continuous development.

“Every game is important, especially at this stage when the season is very short, so every game and every point matters. Of course, the Derby makes it even more interesting, but even if it were any other match, it would still be just as important,” Miranda said.

“In terms of performances, we are in a process. We are getting certain things right, but the final phase is always the most important and also the most difficult. We are trying to get there step by step. As I’ve said before, this is a new way, a different way of playing compared to what the team has been used to over the last two years. It will take time, but the sooner we adapt, the better it will be for us, for the club, and for everyone associated with us—the fans and everyone involved.”

Mohammad Nawaz, a steady presence between the sticks, joined Miranda at the press conference and highlighted that consistent team selection has helped him perform at his best in the early matches. So far, Chennaiyin has used the same back four in all three of their ISL 2026 games.

“The four defenders in front of me are all senior players and have more experience than I, so that helps a lot. Even on the bench, we have good players as well. In the end, what we need to do is defend well. Having consistency over the last few matches has also helped me communicate better with them and play together more consistently. There are small things we need to improve, and we are working on that. Hopefully, in the upcoming matches, we can correct those small details and do better,” the custodian reflected.

Regarding team news, Miranda stated that a late decision will be made on Irfan Yadwad’s availability due to an injury. Aside from Irfan and Daniel Chima Chukwu, the head coach is anticipated to have a full squad for the match.

CFC vs KBFC Head-to-Head

Matches (All Competitions): 24

CFC Won: 7

KBFC Won: 8

Draws: 9

