Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar to host men’s HIL matches as Hockey India unveils 2025-26 schedule

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Hockey India League (HIL) revealed the schedule for the 2025–26 season of both the Men’s and Women’s leagues on Saturday, signalling the start of yet another exciting chapter in India’s top hockey competition.

The schedule was announced at a press conference held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

The new season will feature the men’s league in three key cities: Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, the women’s league will return to Ranchi, continuing the successful format from last year.

The men’s HIL will commence on 3rd January 2026 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai with an exciting opening match between the home team Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans, setting the stage for nearly a month of top-tier hockey. The league will include eight teams: Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and the HIL Governing Council.

The women’s HIL is set to start on December 28, 2025, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. The opening match will feature Ranchi Royals against SG Pipers, followed by a week of intense competition among the four teams: Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Men’s HIL format:

The men’s HIL 2025–26 will take place in three energetic cities passionate about hockey, celebrating the sport nationwide. The first leg kicks off in Chennai from January 3 to 9 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, where teams will begin their campaigns. The tournament then moves to Ranchi for the second leg, scheduled from January 11 to 16 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium. Finally, the third and concluding leg will be held from January 17 to 26 at the renowned Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Each team will play each other once in a single round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the playoffs. The knockout stage includes Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on 23 January, followed by Qualifier 2 on 25 January, all held in Bhubaneswar. The season concludes with a grand finale on 26 January 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium, featuring the 3rd/4th place match in the evening, followed by the highly anticipated Final to determine the new HIL champions.

HIL women's league format:

The Women’s HIL will use a double round-robin format, where each of the four teams meets every other team twice. After the league stage, the two teams with the highest points will advance to the Final on 10th January 2026, determining the champions of the Women’s Hockey India League 2026.

Speaking on the announcement, Hockey India League governing committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, “After the success of Hockey India League last season, I assure fans from across the country top quality of competition as all our teams gear up with some of the world's biggest names in the sport. This year, we have expanded the men's league to three different cities to ensure everyone can enjoy the action right from the venues."

“The expanding fan base, and the inclusion of top international players have elevated the league to global standards. This season will not only showcase elite hockey but also inspire the next generation of players across the country,” he added.

Hockey India League governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his views and stated, “The Hockey India League has become a festival of hockey and a platform where the best of Indian and international talent come together. With matches spread across multiple venues and strong fan engagement, we expect this season to be the most exciting one yet. The league continues to strengthen India’s hockey ecosystem and reaffirm our position as one of the sport’s true powerhouses.”

A total of 13 matches are scheduled for the women’s HIL, while the men’s HIL will feature 33 exciting games. The Women’s League includes players from over 10 countries, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Spain, and Great Britain, adding a diverse, global element to the event. Likewise, the men’s League will feature international players from more than 10 nations, including Argentina, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, and Australia, promising high-level competition and intense hockey action throughout the season.

