Chennai Open 2025: N Thangaraja rises to the top with dazzling 63 on 'moving day'

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja rose to the top of the leaderboard by matching the tournament low of nine-under 63 in round three, also known as the 'moving day', at the Chennai Open 2025, an INR 1 crore event, being played at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course here on Thursday.

Thangaraja (69-66-63), who was four shots off the lead in tied fourth place at the halfway stage, made solid ground on day three to move up three spots into a one-shot lead at 18-under 198.

Thangaraja, a five-time winner on the PGTI who secured his last win earlier this year, now resumes his rivalry with second-placed Manu Gandas, who came from behind on the last day to defeat the former at the Chennai Open three years back, an event also played at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course.

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (66-68-65) produced an error-free 65 to gain one spot and move into second place at 17-under 199. Shaurya Bhattacharya (67-65-69) of Delhi slipped one spot to third place at 15-under 201 after he posted a 69 on day three.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma, the halfway leader by one shot, dropped to tied fourth place at 14-under 202 following his round of 71 on Thursday. Akshay was joined by Honey Baisoya (66) in joint fourth position.

Earlier in the day, the unfinished second round was completed with the cut falling at one-over 145. Fifty-seven professionals made the cut. Round three resumed thereafter from 9:10 am local time.

The 44-year-old Colombo resident N. Thangaraja came up with a dazzling 63 on Day Three, thus matching the tournament’s lowest score also achieved by Akshay Sharma in round one and Anant Singh Ahlawat in round two.

Thangaraja’s round featured an eagle on the 16th, eight birdies, and a bogey. He used his irons and wedges to great effect, leaving himself four tap-ins, one for eagle and three for birdies. His longest putt of the day was a 20-foot birdie conversion on the fifth.

Thangaraja said, “I was spot on with my approach shots and wedge shots today. I struggled with my putting in the first two rounds, but today it was more solid, even though I didn’t leave myself too many long putts.

“I’m quite familiar with this course and feel at home at this venue, having done well here in the past. It’s great to compete against Manu in the leader group once again after three years at the same venue. I look forward to the contest as I’m feeling good about my game, having posted top-15s in the last four events.”

Manu Gandas, searching for his ninth PGTI title and first win in a year-and-a-half, announced himself as a contender with his seven birdies on Thursday.

--IANS

bsk/