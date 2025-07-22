Chennai Grand Masters: Arjun Erigaisi, Anish Giri, Vidit Gujrathi among top contenders

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) With its biggest field and prize pool yet, the Chennai Grand Masters, India’s most prestigious classical chess tournament, returns for the third edition from August 6–15 at the Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Featuring 20 players across the Masters and Challengers categories, the 2025 edition marks a new high for the tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool as competitors chase FIDE Circuit points vital for qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

Organised by MGD1 and sponsored by Quantbox, the tournament will be split into two categories: Masters and Challengers. The Masters field boasts global stars and Olympiad champions, including Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, Jorden Van Foreest, Liang Awonder, Vincent Keymer, Ray Robson, Vladimir Fedoseev, and Pranav V, who steps up after winning the Challengers in 2024.

The Challengers category, introduced last year, returns as a proving ground for India’s brightest emerging players. It features Karthikeyan Murali, Leon Mendonca, Vaishali R, Harika Dronavalli, Abhimanyu Puranik, Aryan Chopra, Adhiban Baskaran, Iniyan P, Diptayan Ghosh and Pranesh M.

The Masters champion will take home Rs 25 lakh, with Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for second and third place, respectively, while the Challengers’ winner will receive Rs 7 lakh and a guaranteed place in the 2026 Masters. The tournament also carries FIDE Circuit points, with the winner earning 24.5 points towards the 2026 Candidates qualification. In the case of joint winners, each will receive 22.3 points, while second and third place will earn 17.8 and 15.6 points, respectively.

“Playing such a high-stakes tournament at home is always special,” said GM Arjun Erigaisi. “As the top-rated player here, I know the expectations are high, but the field this year is extremely competitive, and every game will demand my absolute best. Events like the Chennai Grand Masters are vital, not just for players chasing global goals, but also for building a stronger chess culture and inspiring the next generation of Indian talent.”

The 2025 edition promises to deliver a world-class experience for both players and spectators - with live streaming also available on popular chess YouTube channels - reinforcing Chennai’s reputation as the chess capital of India.

