Chengdu 2025 World Games medal design unveiled

Chengdu (China), June 19 (IANS) The design of the medals for the 12th World Games, which will be held in Chengdu in August, was unveiled here. The medal is named "Zhuguang," which literally translates to "bamboo light," and also sounds like "chasing the light" in Chinese.

Inspired by local culture and rooted in a philosophy of sharing, the medal design features elements including the Golden Sun Bird motif and the iconic panda, symbols closely associated with Chengdu.

The medal also includes a detachable pin at its centre, which athletes can gift to someone significant, carrying the spirit of gratitude and connection, reports Xinhua.

The front of the medal is centred on the emblem of the International World Games Association, surrounded by the event's name in both Chinese and English. Engraved with the flowing contour lines of Chengdu's cityscape and the ancient Golden Sun Bird pattern, the design evokes layers of light, symbolising Chinese civilisation and the enduring flame of sporting spirit.

On the reverse side, the Games' official logo is set against a background inspired by bamboo, a symbol of resilience and integrity in Chinese culture. Its segmental bamboo design, combined with the image of "Shubao", the panda mascot, aims to express the Games' core values of peace and friendship through sport.

The centrepiece of the medal, which features a detachable metal pin, is particularly unique. Opening the medal reveals a reversible pin: one side depicts "Jinzai", a golden snub-nosed monkey native to Sichuan; the other side features the Chengdu 2025 logo encircled by the Golden Sun Bird.

At the heart of the medal lies the hibiscus, the city flower of Chengdu, symbolising lasting friendship and the blooming vitality of Chinese sports.

The medal ribbon incorporates imagery from the Golden Sun Bird, the Sanxingdui golden mask, and hibiscus motifs. It features Shu embroidery, an element of China's national intangible cultural heritage.

The 2025 World Games will be held from August 7 to 17, featuring 34 sports and 60 disciplines.

