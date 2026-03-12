Champions League: Havertz converts late penalty to draw 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen

Berlin, March 12 (IANS) Bayer Leverkusen were denied a first-leg win when Kai Havertz converted a late penalty to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie at the BayArena.

The opening exchanges were tense, with both sides relying on disciplined defending and leaving little space in the final third. Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich was involved early, receiving a yellow card after holding Viktor Gyokeres outside the area before drawing another warning from referee Halil Umut Meler moments later.

Although Arsenal saw more of the ball, clear chances were rare against a compact Leverkusen defense. The visitors came closest midway through the half when Gabriel Martinelli finished a swift move with a curling effort that struck the underside of the crossbar, reports Xinhua.

At the other end, Ibrahim Maza threatened sporadically as Leverkusen gradually gained a slight edge in attempts, but neither side was able to break the deadlock before halftime.

Leverkusen needed only seconds after the restart to move in front. Martin Terrier forced David Raya into a sharp save with a header, and the resulting corner from Alejandro Grimaldo reached the far post, where Andrich headed home from a tight angle.

Arsenal struggled to change the pattern of the match as the hosts remained compact and difficult to break down. Occasional aerial deliveries posed some danger, including moments involving Piero Hincapie and Jurrien Timber, but sustained pressure never developed as Leverkusen continued to defend with composure.

As the game entered its closing minutes, Arsenal finally found a decisive moment. Malik Tillman stretched to challenge Noni Madueke inside the area, and after a video review the referee upheld the penalty decision. Havertz, introduced from the bench, stepped up against his former club and converted from the spot in the 89th minute to make it 1-1.

The late equalizer leaves the tie finely balanced before next week's second leg in London.

"I have mixed emotions. We produced a top performance against a top team and allowed very few chances, so it's frustrating that it ended 1-1. Now we travel to London with high hopes and the belief that we can cause an upset," said Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Elsewhere in the last-16 ties, Federico Valverde scored a first-half hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice late on to give Paris Saint-Germain a commanding 5-2 advantage ahead of the second leg against Chelsea, while Bodo/Glimt extended their impressive run with a fifth straight Champions League win after beating Sporting CP 3-0.

