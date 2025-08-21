Champions League: Benfica hold Fenerbahce to goalless draw, Bodo/Glimt win in qualifying play-offs

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The first leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-offs concluded with ten-man Benfica playing out goalless draw at Fenerbahce and Bodø/Glimt taking a giant step towards a maiden appearance in the competition proper with a resounding 5-0 victory over Sturm Graz while Celtic and Basel were held at home.

Goalkeepers Irfan Can Egribayat and Anatoliy Trubin were both forced into a number of saves as chances came and went without reward for the Turkish and Portuguese giants.

Benfica had to play the final 20 minutes a man down after Florentino's dismissal for two yellow cards and he will miss the return leg in Lisbon next week, UEFA

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have a first-ever appearance in the Champions League proper within their reach after overpowering Sturm Graz with a scintillating display.

Kasper Hogh's delicate chip got the Norwegian team off to a flyer before Odin Bjørtuft doubled the advantage moments later with a header and Ulrik Saltnes' turn and finish made it 3-0 after 25 minutes.

The hosts kept coming after the break, Håkon Evjen's strike and a William Boving own goal capping a stunning performance which leaves Sturm requiring a second-leg miracle.

Bodo/Glimt have now won their last eight home games in Champions League qualifying.

Elsewhere, Kairat Almaty frustrated Scottish champions Celtic as they claimed a well-earned draw with a disciplined performance in Glasgow.

The visitors made the better chances of the opening 45 minutes but it was the hosts' James Forrest who sent a low shot against the post within seconds of the restart.

Edmilson's delightful long-range lob almost snatched a precious away win but the ball dropped just over and the tie remains in the balance ahead of the return match in Kazakhstan.

FC Base and Copenhagen are all square after an action-packed first leg at St. Jakob-Park.

Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Rodrigo Huescas felled Albian Ajeti but Gabriel Pereira headed the Danish side level in first-half added time from a well-worked corner.

The hosts finished the game with ten men, Jonas Adjetey dismissed in the 82nd minute for a second bookable offence.

The play-offs began on Tuesday with Club Brugge making a sensational start to their tie, scoring three goals inside 20 minutes on their way to a 3-1 success in their first leg at Rangers, while there were also away wins for Pafos and Qarabag.

--IANS

bc/