Berlin, March 17 (IANS) Bayern Munich's goalkeeping situation appears to be easing ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Atalanta. While Manuel Neuer and Bayern's third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich remain sidelined through injury, the door appears to be reopening for Jonas Urbig.

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The 22-year-old resumed light training Monday after suffering a concussion last week as the reigning German champion crushed Bergamo 6-1. Bayern must follow a strict recovery protocol for head injuries, and a final decision on Urbig is expected shortly before kickoff, pending approval from the club's medical staff.

In the meantime, Bayern's 16-year-old U-19 goalkeeper Leonard Prescott has moved into the spotlight as a possible replacement. The youngster could either sit on the bench or set a record as Bayern's youngest goalkeeper to play since 1963 at the age of 16 years and 176 days, reports Xinhua.

Because of Prescott's age, Bayern had to obtain special permission under German youth labour laws, which prohibit young workers from working after 8 p.m.

While coach Vincent Kompany remained cautious about making a final decision, the former Manchester City defender expressed confidence in the young goalkeeper's ability.

Bayern's confidence has also been boosted by the sizable lead from the first leg. Ulreich is reportedly out for at least four weeks, while Kompany said Neuer may not return before early April because of a muscle injury.

The 39-year-old former Germany international could be back in time for a likely quarterfinal against Real Madrid, which holds a 3-0 first-leg lead over Manchester City, scheduled for around April 7 and 14.

As Urbig took his first steps toward a comeback Monday, Bayern's training ground drew intense media attention. Dozens of television crews tried to catch a glimpse behind the large curtains surrounding the training area at Saebener Strasse.

Observers saw Neuer and Urbig doing light work, while Kompany expanded the session to include young players such as Prescott and 19-year-old Jannis Bartl, Bayern's amateur goalkeeper.

New York-born Prescott, the son of a German mother and an American father, was included in Bayern's squad for the first time in Bergamo and sat on the bench. The 1.96-meter goalkeeper is regarded as an exceptional talent and is seen as a possible future option for Bayern in the years ahead.

Bayern said it would not take any risks with Urbig, but the club's second-choice goalkeeper remains the first option if the medical staff gives the green light.

--IANS

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