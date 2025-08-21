CBSE Cluster IX Volleyball: Millennium, Pune storm into last-four stage

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Millennium National School, Pune, the defending champion in the U-17 Girls section, kept their hopes alive of retaining the title by defeating Sanskriti School. Lavale 15-13, 15-11 to enter the semifinals of the Cluster IX CBSE Volleyball Tournament.

The competition for schools from Maharashtra, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Goa is being hosted by Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali (MVM) International School and is being played concurrently at the school campus and Andheri Sports Complex, here, on Thursday.

Though the points were well contested, with some long rallies, the taller and fitter Millennium girls prevailed 15-13, 15-11. Also making the last-four stage were New Horizon School, Arunal, who got the better of Army Public School, Khadki 15-4, 15-5.

The Boys U-17 category saw some close matches in the quarterfinals with Lexicon School, Pune defeating K. John Public School, Nagpur 15-13, 15-12, and Sanjeevan Public School, Panhala defeating Sinhgad Public School, Solapur 15-11, 15-6.

Around 2000 volleyball players, representing leading CBSE Schools from Maharashtra, Goa, Daman, Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, were in the fray in the CBSE Cluster IX Volleyball Tournament, which is being organised by the Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali (MVM) International School, Andheri, and will end on Friday. The tournament is concurrently being held at five indoor courts of Andheri Sports Complex, as well as at the MVM International School campus.

The MVM Mumbai, an Educational Institution with a rich legacy of community service, education, and cultural preservation, has taken on the responsibility of hosting this prestigious event, being held for the first time in Mumbai.

Results:

Under-14 Boys (quarterfinals): Sindapana Public School, Beed bt Universal High School, Aurangabad 15-9, 15-9.

Under-17 Boys (quarterfinals): Lexicon School, Pune bt K John Public School, Nagpur 15-13, 15-12; Sanjeevan Public School, Panhala bt Sinhgad Public School, Solapur 15-11, 15-6.

Under-17 Girls (quarterfinals): Defence Career Academy bt Rosary High School, Dombivli 15-6, l5-4; New Horizon School, Arunal bt Army Public School, Khadki 15-4, 15-5; Millennium National School bt Pawar Public School, Baramati 15-0, 15-5.

