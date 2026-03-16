Cayman Islands keep T20 WC hopes up by winning Americas Sub-Regional Qualifier

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Cayman Islands have progressed to the next stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 qualifying after a dominant display in the Americas Sub-Regional Qualifier held on home soil.

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In the inaugural T20 World Cup qualifier hosted on the islands, the hosts transformed Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town into an impenetrable fortress, winning all six of their matches to finish four points clear of the nearest challengers, Argentina.

The Caymans’ bowling attack proved nearly unassailable, restricting Argentina, Mexico, and Suriname to under 100 runs in five of their opening matches. Their batting was equally ruthless, losing only two wickets across three consecutive successful chases at the start of the tournament. A 10-wicket opening victory over Argentina set the tone, followed by nine-wicket wins against Mexico and Suriname.

A commanding 93-run triumph over Mexico, marking four wins from four, positioned the Cayman Islands strongly at the top of the table. A second nine-wicket victory over Suriname cemented their near-unassailable lead, with net run rate providing a decisive edge over Argentina.

The campaign concluded with another victory over Argentina, as the hosts chased down 115 in just 17 overs. Jermaine Baker topped the Cayman batting charts with 248 runs, second only to young Argentinian standout Pedro Baron, who amassed 275 runs. In the bowling department, Cayman seamer Romario Edwards claimed 11 wickets, a tally matched only by Suriname off-spinner Xaviee Smith.

With this performance, the Cayman Islands join the USA and Canada in advancing to the next round of qualifying. Both North American teams earned direct entry into the second stage by virtue of their participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The second sub-regional qualifier will feature Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, and Panama, with Bermuda slated to host the tournament in June.

The Americas Sub-Regional Qualifier B began on March 8, with all 12 matches played between the four competing teams — Cayman Islands, Argentina, Mexico, and Suriname. This qualifier forms part of the extended pathway to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

--IANS

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