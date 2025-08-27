Carabao Cup: Wolves edge West Ham in thriller, Sheffield beat Leeds

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Jorgen Strand Larsen came off the bench to play a starring role in Wolves’ dramatic late comeback against West Ham United and secure a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

In a meeting of two Premier League sides that have struggled early in their league campaign, Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2, their first win of the season.

Also winning 3-2 were Wrexham, who struck their winner in the 92nd minute to defeat Preston North End at Deepdale. Kieffer Moore's late header gave The Red Dragons another dramatic win, following on from Ollie Palmer's late heroics in Round One, Carabao Cup reports.

League Two Cambridge United pulled off a shock result, comfortably defeating Championship opposition in Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a dramatic penalty shootout victory over local rivals and Premier League outfit Leeds United. Loan goalkeeper Ethan Horvath saved two penalties after making numerous heroic stops in normal time to send the Owls into Round Three.

Also triumphant on penalties were Huddersfield, defeating Premier League opponents Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. There was no such upset this time for Bromley, who almost followed on from their Round One triumph over Ipswich Town but were beaten on penalties by Wycombe Wanderers.

Burnley struck in the 91st minute to claim a 2-1 victory over Derby County at Turf Moor, with the game looking destined for penalties.

Cardiff, Southampton and Doncaster Rovers all progressed with relative comfort, whilst Millwall were pushed right to the end by Coventry City at the Den but held on to a 2-1 win.

Brentford followed up their important win at the weekend over Aston Villa with a convincing 2-0 win over Brentford in the other of the evening's all-Premier League affairs.

There were wins for Reading, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley, as well as Lincoln City who struck a late winner to defeat Burton Albion.

Swansea City overcame Plymouth Argyle on penalties after Zan Vipotnik scored a thunderbolt for the Swans in normal time.

