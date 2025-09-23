Captain Sumit is the biggest formula behind UP Yoddhas' success, says Sunil Taneja

Jaipur, Sep 23 (IANS) Sunil Taneja praised Bengaluru Bulls’ Deepak Sankar and Yogesh Dahiya’s performances after the team’s recent victory against the Gujarat Giants. He also discussed Mohammadreza Shadloui’s struggles this season and emphasised the strengths of the UP Yoddhas.

The UP Yoddhas ended their four-match losing streak with a commanding 39-22 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas on Monday. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls secured a win against the Gujarat Giants with a score of 28-24.

Taneja, speaking to JioHotstar, analysed UP Yoddhas’ win over Tamil Thalaivas, saying, “When the defence clicks, this team wins. When the captain and left-corner Sumit secures a High Five, the Yoddhas win. That is the biggest formula behind their success. They play like a team. Mahender was very effective, and among the other three defenders, at least one always stood up. Being the most experienced, Mahender orchestrated well, and even when advance tackles were attempted, they came as combinations.”

“If Sumit went in, Ashu supported him, Hitesh covered from the right corner, and when Mahender moved, both corners backed him. This was the defence operating at full potential. If they continue like this, no team will score heavily against them. Another factor was the raiding rotation. First raid, Gagan Gowda. Second, Bhawani Rajput. Third, Shivam. This rotation gave the raiders time to warm up and settle into the match. That’s why Gagan got 7 points, Bhawani 6, and Shivam 5. In previous matches, Gagan was overused, but in this match, the plan was clear; all three raiders shared the responsibility. The dependency on a single player is gone. This was a perfect game for UP Yoddhas, their best win of the season so far,” he added.

Mohammadreza Shadloui has been struggling as a captain this season, which has reflected on his performances on the mat. Speaking on the same, Taneja noted:

“There are two issues. He has become captain for the first time and has joined a team that isn’t a settled unit. At Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, and even last season with Haryana Steelers, he played in set combinations where his role was clear. Here, he’s been given an unsettled defence to lead. That’s difficult. I would request the coach to relieve him of captaincy. Let Rakesh take the leadership role, and allow Shadloui to focus solely on defence. If he plays with freedom, without any pressure of leadership, he can perform much better.”

Taneja was critical of Tamil Thalaivas’ ace raider Arjun Deshwal’s performance, as he mentioned:

“There are two problems. First, his physical fitness is 2–4% down. He was clearly struggling. Second, there’s a bigger mental aspect. He wasn’t ready for captaincy. After Pawan left, no one expected Arjun would suddenly have to lead. Adding to this, Sagar Rathee, who captained in the last 2 seasons for Tamil Thalaivas, has also been missing. The sudden shift of responsibility, combined with controversies around Pawan, has weighed heavily on him. To make matters worse, he isn’t getting consistent raiding support. Narender Kandola plays only sporadically, and Moein Shafaghi, who was their No. 1 raider last season, is on the bench this time. Arjun simply isn’t ready for all these responsibilities together.”

Taneja also praised the Bengaluru Bulls after their win over the Gujarat Giants in the first game on Monday. The Bulls put on a terrific performance to win the close tie.

“It was an amazing comeback, and the biggest factor was Akash Shinde. He saved the first all-out, which was crucial. Had he not, Gujarat Giants would have taken the lead and built on it. After that, Bengaluru’s defenders executed a chain of super tackles. These small moments change the game. Another highlight was Yogesh. He didn’t let the pressure of being captain for the first time affect him. Unlike some players, he thrived under responsibility, even pulling off points in super tackle situations. That confidence is remarkable. The match was slipping away, but Yogesh brought it back. For me, he is emerging as one of the biggest superstars of this season,” Taneja said.

Deepak Sankar has been rising through the ranks of late. Taneja, impressed by his breakthrough outings, said, “Every season, a new player deserves recognition. This time, it is Deepak Sankar. Hardly anyone had heard his name before. To replace a captain like Ankush Rathee and still deliver is remarkable. Coming from Tamil Nadu, positioned in the left corner, he formed a completely new defensive combination with Yogesh. He didn’t just stay back, but was confidently tackling in the front. The way he played deserves high praise. Credit also to coach B.C. Ramesh, who trusted a newcomer in the starting seven.”

