Cameron has lower back injury, KKR fully aware: Cricket Australia respond after Rahane’s ‘ask CA’ remark

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Cricket Australia has responded to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane, who said that only the Australian board knows why, Cameron Green didn't bowl in the team's heavy loss to the Mumbai Indians, saying the they had informed the franchise in advance that the allrounder would not bowl for the first 10–12 days of the IPL due to a back injury.

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On Sunday, KKR suffered a heavy defeat against MI as Hardik Pandya's men successfully chased a target of 221 with six wickets and five balls remaining. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton combined for a 148-run partnership, quickly putting the game out of KKR's reach within the first 10 overs.

Seeking answers, KKR couldn't rely on their top all-rounder Cameron Green, who was bought for a record Rs 25.20 crore. After losing, Rahane appeared frustrated when asked why Green didn't bowl at all as the KKR captain told presenter Ian Bishop that the question should go to Cricket Australia, implying the board had prevented Green from bowling in the IPL.

Cricket Australia has now responded, clarifying that, “Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period. Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."

Making his debut for KKR on Sunday, Green batted in the top-order at No. 3, starting the innings before holing out for a 10-ball 18 as the three-time champions eventually set a total of 220/4.

Green not bowling puts KKR in a tough spot. The team is already dealing with injuries to Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana and has had to release one of their key players, Mustafizur Rahman, owing to tensions between India and Bangladesh.

If KKR adhere to Cricket Australia's schedule, Green probably won't bowl in the first four IPL matches. For now, Green will play as a specialist batter against SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants until clearance from CA.

--IANS

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