Cameron Green becomes costliest overseas buy in IPL history, sold to KKR for Rs 25.20 Cr

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping sum of Rs. 25.20 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, underway here at the Etihad Arena. With that, he became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the tournament.

As his bidding reached the Rs 25 crore mark, he went past the previous record set by his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc, who was bought by KKR for Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

Overall, he became the third costliest player in the history of the IPL auction after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 mega auction) and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer (26.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction).

Green went under the hammer at his base price of Rs. 2 crore and initiated a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, before the latter team backed out when the figures touched Rs. 13 crore.

Just then, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings lifted the paddle as the battle intensified. KKR and CSK entered the auction as the teams with the heaviest purses, with the three-time champions having Rs. 64.30 crore and the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team having Rs. 43.40 crore.

After a few tense moments and several discussions among members of the think tanks of both sides, Green became the first player of the eve to cross the Rs. 20 crore mark before KKR sealed the deal for a whopping 25.20 crore.

As per the new IPL rules, Green cannot improve on his 2023 price with a new rule setting overseas players at a maximum of Rs 18 crore. He'll, however, receive only Rs 18 crore, and the rest, Rs 7.20 crore will be used towards players welfare.

The all-rounder’s most recent IPL outing was in IPL 2024, when he represented RCB. In 12 innings, he made 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.25. Picked up 10 wickets in 13 matches with the ball at an economy of 8.61. Has also played for the Mumbai Indians before being traded.

