CAFA Nations Cup: India to face unbeaten Oman in third-place playoff clash

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Indian men's football team will lock horns with Oman in the third-place playoff game of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Monday.

Oman finished second in Group A behind group leaders Uzbekistan on Friday despite securing the same number of points. They will aim to end their campaign on a high by maintaining their undefeated streak in the tournament. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will play the final against Group B toppers Iran.

The Blue Tigers secured their place in the third-place match after a goalless draw against Afghanistan in their last group fixture on Thursday. Their qualification was confirmed only after Iran and Tajikistan played out a 2-2 draw later in the day, as per the ISL website.

Khalid Jamil’s side concluded the group stage with four points from three matches, having secured a win, draw and a loss. Iran finished first with seven points, while hosts Tajikistan also collected four points but were edged out by India on the head-to-head rule, courtesy of the Blue Tigers’ 2-1 victory against them in the opening game. Afghanistan, with just one point, exited the tournament without a win.

For Jamil’s men, the playoff clash offers a chance to finish on the podium while Oman will be eager to preserve their unbeaten run and cap off the tournament with a strong finish.

On Friday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FC Goa said in a joint statement that Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan suffered a cheekbone fracture during India’s CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against Iran.

Jhingan suffered the injury during the first half of the game against Iran, which India 0-3, lost but continued on the pitch and played the entire 90 minutes, once again proving to be a true warrior for the Men in Blue. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining CAFA Cup matches and returned to India on Wednesday.

--IANS

