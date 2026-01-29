CAF imposes heavy sanctions on Senegal, Morocco after AFCON final fallout

Cairo, Jan 29 (IANS) The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) disciplinary board imposed sanctions on the Federation Senegalaise de Football (FSF), the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) and certain players and officials for the incidents during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final, which violated the CAF Disciplinary Code.

The controversy unfolded deep into stoppage time when Morocco was awarded a penalty following a VAR review, moments after Senegal had a goal disallowed. Outraged by the decision, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the field, halting the match in Rabat and sparking confusion inside the stadium.

After a delay of around 16 minutes, play resumed when the Senegal players returned to the pitch. Morocco’s Brahim Diaz failed to convert the penalty, and the match proceeded into extra time, where Senegal sealed victory through a stunning strike from Pape Gueye.

CAF has taken a strict stance on Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who has been suspended for "five official CAF matches for his unsporting conduct in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity and for bringing the game into disrepute."

The Senegalese national team head coach was also fined USD 100,000. Moreover, winger Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye, who plays for Premier League club Everton, and Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr have also been suspended for "two official CAF matches" for their "unsporting behaviour towards the referee."

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) was fined a total of USD 615,000 for various offences during the final. "To suspend Senegalese National Team player Ismaila Sarr for two (2) official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee. To fine the Fédération Senegalaise de Football (FSF), USD 300,000 for the improper conduct of its supporters, which brought the game into disrepute in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity.

"To fine the Federation Senegalaise de Football (FSF) USD 300,000 for the unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity. The unsporting conduct of their players and the technical staff also brought the game into disrepute. To fine the Federation Senegalaise de Football (FSF), USD 15,000 for the misconduct of its national team, due to five (5) of its players having received cautions," CAF said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was also fined USD 200,000 for the inappropriate behaviour of the stadium ball boys. An additional fine of USD 100,000 was imposed on players and technical staff for improper conduct after they invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the Congolese referee's work. There was also a USD 15,000 fine after Moroccan supporters used lasers to try to distract Senegalese players, bringing the total fine to USD 315,000.

Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi has been suspended for two official CAF matches, with "one of these matches being suspended for one year from the date of the decision for his unsporting behaviour."

National team player Ismael Saibari has been slapped with a suspension from three official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour. He was also fined USD 100,000.

CAF further said, "The Disciplinary Board rejected the protest lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) regarding alleged violations by the Federation Senegalaise de Football (FSF) of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, relating to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final."

--IANS

sds/