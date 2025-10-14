Cabo Verde seal historic FIFA World Cup qualification

Praia, Oct 14 (IANS) Cabo Verde have qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time. They beat Eswatini 3-0 to confirm their ticket to the global finals, ensuring top spot in Group D ahead of African powerhouses Cameroon.

A country of just over 500,000 people, Cabo Verde have become the second-least populous nation to reach the World Cup, after Iceland at Russia 2018.

After a tense first half against Eswatini, Cabo Verde turned on the style after the break, with goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo and Stopira sparking scenes of joyous celebration at Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde.

Cabo Verde is the smallest nation to qualify for the tournament. Trinidad and Tobago previously held the record having competed at Germany 2006, reports FIFA.

Cabo Verde qualified with a final flourish after being pushed all the way by Cameroon. After struggling with the swirling wind in the opening half, the Blue Sharks secured the breakthrough when Dailon Livramento converted from close range after a Yannick Semedo cross kindly fell into his path.

They continued to attack and, after Jamiro Monteiro crashed the crossbar from distance, Willy Semedo struck home from five yards out after a Ryan Mendes cross was headed back across goal to send the packed crowd at Estadio Nacional De Cabo Verde into delirium.

The icing was put on the cake by 37-year-old substitute Stopira, who made his Cabo Verde debut back in 2008.

Cabo Verde’s history-making campaign included a superb run of five successive victories, which culminated in a famous 1-0 home win against Cameroon last month. That gave them the opportunity to qualify with victory over Libya on Friday, but they had to settle for a point after battling back from 3-1 down. They still had qualification in their own hands, however, and completed the job by overcoming Eswatini.

They will discover their FIFA World Cup 26 group-stage opponents when the draw takes place in Washington DC on December 5.

