BWF World Jr C’ships: India go down against Indonesia in semis, bag bronze medal

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) India’s challenge in the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships came to an end with a bronze medal after the hosts’ spirited effort was not enough to upset defending champions Indonesia in the semifinals here on Friday.

The Indian team, which had secured a historic first medal in the mixed-team competition on Thursday with a win over former champions Korea, went down 35-45, 21-45 against pre-tournament favourites Indonesia, who will now face the winner of the other semifinals between 14-time champion China and Japan.

India made just one change to the squad that beat Korea on Wednesday by bringing in Vishakha Toppo for Aanya Bisht in the mixed doubles, while once again starting the tie with the boys' doubles category.

The top Indian doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu gave them a perfect start as they beat Indonesia’s Muhmmad Rizki Mubarrok and Raihan Daffa Pramono 9-5 to raise hopes of an upset.

Unnati Hooda wasn’t at her best in the girls' singles tie against Thalita Wiryawan in the first set, but did enough to keep India’s nose ahead at 18-16. It was Indonesia’s world junior no 1 boys singles player Mohd Ubaidillah who turned things around for his team as he beat Rounak Chouhan 11-5 to hand his team a four-point advantage.

The mixed doubles combination of Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo did raise hopes of a fightback as they first drew level at 28-28 and even 9-3. But the Indonesian combination of Ikhsan Pramudya and Rinjani Nastine raised their level at the break and closed the match with 10-9 to wrest back the initiative.

Nastine then teamed up with Riska Anggraini to beat Reshika U. and Vennala K. 9-2 to wrap up the set 45-35.

With their confidence on a high, Indonesia then took control of the second set from the very first point with Mubarrok and Pramono beating the Indian boys' combination 9-2.

With Unnati Hooda going down 7-9 against Wiryawan and Rounak losing 7-9 against Ubaidillah, it was too big an ask for the doubles combinations to close the gap.

The Indian players will now prepare for the individual championship that will begin on Monday.

