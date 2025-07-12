Burnley re-sign Denmark winger Jacob Bruun Larsen from Stuttgart

Burnley, July 12 (IANS) Burnley have re-signed winger Jacob Bruun Larsen from VfB Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old wideman progressed through the ranks at Dortmund and went onto make 41 appearances for the Black and Yellows, before joining Hoffenheim in January 2020.

Larsen spent five seasons with the Blues in the Bundesliga, including a loan spell at RSC Anderlecht during 2020/21 in the Belgian Pro League and a season at Turf Moor in the last Premier League campaign.

The Danish winger left Hoffenheim in January of this year to re-join Stuttgart, before rejoining the Clarets this summer to become the sixth signing of the transfer window.

The winger, who is no stranger to Turf Moor after scoring six goals for the Clarets in the Premier League two seasons ago, has penned a four-year deal in East Lancashire.

After re-signing for the club, Larsen was more than pleased to be back and said, “I’m so happy to be back, to be honest. It's a good feeling.

“It was a very easy decision for me, once I knew the Club were interested, I just knew that I was ready to come back and sign here permanently. I can’t wait to run out that tunnel again at Turf Moor in a few weeks and see all the fans again.”

Meanwhile, Burnley confirmed that goalkeeper Sam Waller has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra on a season-long loan deal.

The shot-stopper, who has been with the club since he was 12 years old, has already had loan spells with the likes of Rochdale, Hyde United and Lancaster City.

Waller will now link up with Crewe for the 2025/26 campaign to gain further first team experience in the EFL.

