Brighton sell Enciso to Strasbourg, Buonanotte loaned to Chelsea on deadline day

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Brighton and Hove Albion have been active in the transfer market on deadline day and have focused on outgoings with Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte joining RC Strasbourg and Chelsea, respectively. Enciso has joined Strasbourg on a permanent deal.

The Paraguay international joined Brighton from Libertad in January 2023, going on to make 57 appearances, scoring five goals.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Julio is keen to play regularly, particularly in a World Cup year. We fully appreciate that, but we are not able to guarantee him regular games.

“This opportunity with Strasbourg gives him the chance to play both in Ligue 1 and in Europe. We’d like to thank him for his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Ipswich Town, where he made 13 appearances, scoring twice. His goal against City in May 2023 won the Premier League Goal of the Season.

Buonanotte, on the other hand, has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion. Twice capped by Argentina, Buonanotte arrives at Stamford Bridge and will strengthen their attacking options in a campaign that will see the Blues compete across four fronts.

"I’m very happy to join Chelsea. It’s a great opportunity for me, and I’m just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff," said Buonanotte.

The 20-year-old began his career at Argentine club Rosario Central and made his senior debut in February 2022. The following January, having made 32 appearances for Rosario in which he scored four goals, Buonanotte joined Brighton. He featured regularly for the Seagulls during his first 18 months at the club, playing 50 times across all competitions and netting five goals.

Buonanotte, who can operate as a No.10 and play out wide, spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Leicester City and netted six goals in his 35 outings for the Foxes. On the international stage, Buonanotte earned his first cap for Argentina in 2023, coming on in a 2-0 win over Indonesia. His second appearance came the following year in a 3-0 victory over El Salvador.

