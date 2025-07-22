Brett Lee asserts Australia Champions as dominant force in WCL 2025

Birmingham, July 22 (IANS) Australian bowling legend Brett Lee is a star attraction in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 and stated that the Australia Champions have a strong squad, very much capable for winning the trophy this time around.

The tournament is taking place in England from July 18 to August 2, across four iconic UK venues, as it brings fans an epic blend of nostalgia, fierce rivalries and world-class entertainment. WCL 2025 also brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a grand summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Australia Champions is being led by Brett Lee and has many Aussie superstars who are prepared to go for the glory again in their illustrious careers.

"We are definitely going for the title this year. Our team had played well last season, but we came short of the title. However, this year we are really motivated to do well and win the trophy for the fans and the great people who are associated with us, like GFS Developments," said Brett Lee during a meet and greet event.

He added, "The team looks well-balanced. We have good strength in every department and definitely I am very confident of a positive performance from our team.'

The tournament has six teams: India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions.

Apart from captain Lee, Australia Champions have many legends in the team, including Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn and Ben Cutting, etc. World Championship of Legends 2025 also features an all-star line-up including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard and more.

--IANS

aaa/ab