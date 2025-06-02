Brazil's Serie A: Flamengo cruise, Neymar sees red as Santos lose to Botafogo

Rio de Janeiro, June 1 (IANS) Luiz Araujo scored twice as leaders Flamengo romped to a 5-0 home victory over Fortaleza in Brazil's Serie A championship.

The hosts went ahead on the half hour through Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who ran onto Leo Ortiz's defense-splitting pass before firing into the far corner from 12 yards.

Evertton Araujo doubled the advantage with a powerful shot from the edge of the 18-yard box and Luiz Araujo made it 3-0 with a 15-yard drive after Arrascaeta's layoff.

Flamengo was in a dominant mood and Michael Oliveira extended his team's lead by timing his run to perfection and volleying home at the far post after Guillermo Varela's curling 30-yard cross, reports Xinhua.

Luiz Araujo completed the rout as he combined with Pedro on the counterattack and calmly dispatched a 15-yard shot into the bottom right corner.

The result at the Maracana Stadium leaves Flamengo with 24 points from 11 games, a point ahead of second-placed Cruzeiro.

"We are on the right track and we've overcome a lot of obstacles to get to where we are," Flamengo manager Filipe Luis told a post-match news conference, adding that his team would now turn its focus to the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Flamengo will make its debut in the tournament against ES Tunis on June 16 before also meeting Chelsea and Leon in the group stage.

"For the first time in more than two months, I can have a day off (on Monday), then we'll start thinking about the Club World Cup," he said.

Elsewhere in Brazil's top flight on Sunday, star forward Neymar was sent off as Santos stumbled to a 1-0 home loss to reigning champions Botafogo.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute when Neymar was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball during a goal-line tussle with David Ricardo.

Artur Guimaraes gave the visitors the lead 10 minutes later with a long range effort into the far corner.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Fluminense won 2-0 at Internacional, Cruzeiro edged to a 2-1 home win over Palmeiras, Atletico Mineiro won 1-0 at Ceara, Corinthians was held to a goalless home draw by Vitoria, Gremio prevailed 2-0 at Juventude and Mirassol won 1-0 at home to Sport.

