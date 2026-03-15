Bowlers grab spotlight as SA beat NZ by seven wickets in low-scoring 1st T20I

Mount Maunganui, March 15 (IANS) A clinical bowling display followed by a measured chase helped South Africa secure a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series on Saturday.

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Chasing a modest target of 92, South Africa reached 92/3 in 16.4 overs with Connor Esterhuizen anchoring the innings with a composed 35 not out off 44 balls. The right-hander fittingly sealed the win with a six off Kyle Jamieson, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, South Africa’s bowlers dominated proceedings after New Zealand opted to bat first. Gerald Coetzee set the tone with the new ball, removing Devon Conway in the opening over before trapping Tom Latham lbw soon after.

The early breakthroughs triggered a dramatic collapse. Ottneil Baartman struck twice in his opening over, dismissing Tim Robinson and Nick Kelly, while a sharp direct hit from Rubin Hermann ran out Bevon Jacobs. New Zealand were left reeling at 35/5 inside the powerplay.

A brief attempt to rebuild came from Mitchell Santner and James Neesham. Santner struck a couple of boundaries during his 15-run knock before he was bowled by Keshav Maharaj, who extracted turn from the surface.

Neesham provided the only real resistance for the hosts, top-scoring with 26 off 21 deliveries, including two fours and a six. However, once he fell to debutant Nqobani Mokoena, the innings quickly unravelled.

Mokoena impressed in his first outing, claiming three wickets, while Coetzee, Baartman and Maharaj chipped in with two wickets each as New Zealand were bowled out for just 91 in 14.3 overs.

Despite the small target, South Africa’s chase was not entirely straightforward. Zakary Foulkes struck early for New Zealand, dismissing Tony de Zorzi in the second over, while Jamieson later removed Rubin Hermann to leave the visitors at 28/2.

Esterhuizen then steadied the innings, building useful partnerships in the middle overs. Jason Smith contributed 10 before he was stumped off Santner, but Esterhuizen continued to guide the chase with calm accumulation.

He eventually found support from Dian Forrester, who added a valuable 15 as the pair ensured there were no further hiccups. Though the scoring rate slowed during the middle overs due to tight spells from Santner and Cole McConchie, the target never looked beyond reach.

Esterhuizen finally put the result beyond doubt in the 17th over, pulling Jamieson for a six to wrap up the chase and hand South Africa a comfortable start to the series.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 91 all out in 14.3 overs (James Neesham 26, Cole McConchie 15; Nqobani Mokoena 3-26, Gerald Coetzee 2-14) lost to South Africa 93/3 in 16.4 ov (Connor Esterhuizen 45*, Dian Forrester 16*; Mitchell Santner 1-8, Zakary Foulkes 1-8) by seven wickets.

--IANS

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