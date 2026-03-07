Bosch ruled out of NZ T20I series due to injury, Mulder named replacement

Johannesburg, March 7 (IANS) South Africa allrounder Eathan Bosch has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, with fellow allrounder Wiaan Mulder named as his replacement in the 15-member squad.

Read More

Bosch, who represents the Dolphins in domestic cricket, has so far played just one match for South Africa. The 26-year-old was expected to make his T20I debut during the series in New Zealand before the injury ruled him out.

Mulder, on the other hand, brings international experience, having played 11 T20Is for South Africa. His most recent appearance in the format came against Ireland in September 2024. The all-rounder last represented South Africa in a Test match in India last year.

Players currently in South Africa will depart for New Zealand on March 8, while members of the squad and team management who are presently in Kolkata following their exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after losing the semi-final will travel directly to New Zealand on the same day.

Several South African players had remained in Kolkata due to temporary airspace closures across parts of West Asia following military tensions in the region. The affected teams are expected to leave India over the weekend on special charter flights arranged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) along with players from the England and West Indies teams.

South Africa will be led by Keshav Maharaj in the T20I series, which begins on March 15 in Mount Maunganui. The remaining matches will be played in Hamilton (March 17), Auckland (March 20), Wellington (March 22), and Christchurch (March 25).

All five fixtures will be part of double-headers, with the men’s T20I matches scheduled after the women’s games at the same venues earlier in the day.

Squad

Keshav Maharaj (c), Ottneil Baartman, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith.

--IANS

sds/bsk/