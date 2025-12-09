Bopanna’s SG Pipers and Luciano Darderi’s Rangers kick-off TPL 7 with wins

Ahmedabad, Dec 9 (IANS) The opening day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 featured a series of fiercely contested matches at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium. Hosting the event in Ahmedabad for the first time, players like Rohan Bopanna, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Luciano Darderi provided an exciting spectacle for the fans. The matches were played on a charcoal-coloured court, and all eight teams participated in the action on Tuesday.

SG Pipers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Rangers began their campaign with wins after the two intense matches.

SG Pipers and Gurgaon Grand Slammers kicked off the season's first match, featuring Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty in the opening game. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty set a strong tone for SG Pipers by winning the Women’s Singles 18-7. She then partnered with Rohan Bopanna in Mixed Doubles, sustaining her winning streak with a close 14-11 win over Sahaja and Sriram Balaji.

In the Men’s Singles, Dan Evans contributed to Gurgaon Grand Slammers' effort with a 16-9 victory against Ramkumar Ramnathan. In Men’s Doubles, SG Pipers Bengaluru won thanks to Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramnathan, who defeated Sriram Balaji and Dan Evans 15-10. This win marked SG Pipers Bengaluru's start to their campaign, ending in a 56-44 overall victory.

Defending champions Hyderabad Strikers faced Rajasthan Rangers in the second match. Carole Monnet led the Strikers to an initial victory, defeating Ekaterina Kazionova 18-7 in Women’s Singles. However, Rajasthan Ranger's Ekaterina Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh won the Mixed Doubles, 13-12, against Carole Monnet and Vishnu Vardhan.

In the Men’s Singles, Luciano Darderi defeated Pedro Martinez 15-10 to lead Rajasthan Rangers’ comeback. Later, Luciano Darderi and Dhakshineswar Suresh teamed up to beat Vishnu Vardhan and Pedro Martinez 17-8, helping Rajasthan Rangers secure a narrow 52-48 victory.

In the second half of the day, GS Delhi Aces will compete against Yash Mumbai Eagles in the third match. Meanwhile, Chennai Smashers and Gujarat Panthers will wrap up day one.

