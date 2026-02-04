Blue Tigresses defeat Zvezda-2005 Perm, notch third friendly win in Turkiye

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Indian senior women’s national team beat Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 in a friendly match at the S&B Sport Football Complex, Serik, Antalya, Turkiye on Wednesday.

Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute, before Lynda Kom Serto netted late on in the 89th to secure the win for the Blue Tigresses, who played their fifth friendly in Antalya as part of their preparations for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

Earlier, they registered a 1-0 victory over German side Hertha BSC Frauen and played out a 0-0 draw against WFC Spartak Moscow inthe first match of four games friendlies. Grace Dangmei scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure the win for the Blue Tigresses, as they continued their preparatory campaign in Turkiye ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

India will play their last game in Turkiye against FK Csíkszereda Miercurea Ciuc of Romania on February 7 before departing for Australia on February 10.

The Blue Tigresses are in Antalya as part of their build-up to the continental tournament and will continue training in Türkiye till the first week of February, before shifting base to Perth, Australia.

The Blue Tigresses will kickstart their Asian Cup Group C campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, followed by matches against Japan on March 7 in Perth and Chinese Taipei on March 10 in Sydney.

