Bipin Singh joins East Bengal FC on a two-year deal

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) East Bengal FC have secured the services of Indian national team winger Bipin Singh Thounaojam on a two-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Bipin joins the Red & Gold Brigade on a free transfer from Mumbai City FC, after spending seven years with his former club and winning two Indian Super League (ISL) Shields and two ISL Cups. He will wear jersey number 29.

Known for speed, attacking versatility and clinical finishing, Bipin has made the most appearances for Mumbai City FC (158) and is their all-time second-highest scorer with 28 goals and 17 assists. He has the distinction of scoring in two ISL finals – in 2021 and 2024.

Excited about his journey with Emami East Bengal FC, Bipin stated, “I am honoured to join this historic club. I promise to give my all for this badge and contribute to East Bengal’s success with goals and assists. I am eager to play and win derbies for my club, win trophies and create lasting memories for the incredible East Bengal fans.”

Welcoming Bipin to the squad, Thangboi Singto, head of football at East Bengal FC said, “Bipin is a dynamic and experienced winger who brings a winning mentality to our squad. His ability to influence games with his creativity and goal-scoring prowess will be invaluable as we aim to compete for the top spot and chase titles.”

A seasoned campaigner in the ISL, Bipin has so far featured in 141 ISL matches, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists. In ISL 2024-25, he made 21 appearances and scored a goal.

The Manipur-born winger started his senior career with Shillong Lajong FC in 2012, before moving to ATK in 2017. He joined Mumbai City FC in 2018.

Bipin made his India national team debut on March 25 in 2021 in a 1-1 draw against Oman. He was part of the Blue Tigers squad that won the Tri-Nation Series in 2023.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Bipin is an experienced player with a proven track record and international pedigree. He will offer us new possibilities to structure our attack. His inclusion is expected to address our shortcomings in the final third that we faced last season, which can lead to improved decision-making and execution."

--IANS

ab/bc